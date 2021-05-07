HC suspends Jagan GO on Sangam dairy takeover

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has taken a serious view of the manner in which the State Government has taken over the management of the Sangam Dairy in the Guntur district. After hearing both sides, the HC suspended the GO issued by the Jaganmohan Reddy regime to meddle in the affairs of Sangam. The court has also asked the Government to allow the directors of the dairy company to run their organisation as per their own decisions.

This was being seen as a big blow to the Government since it has already taken advance steps and made the Tenali Sub Collector to take over the dairy. Today’s court orders have totally reversed the process initiated by the Jagan regime. The Sangam Dairy directors have already said that their company was being weakened for the sake of helping the Amul Dairy Company with an ulterior motive.

The High Court also heard the petition for stopping the Government to sell the properties of the Sangam Dairy. It gave an instruction to the Government not to sell any properties without informing it.

The HC has also directed the ACB Court to hear the petition by Dhulipalla Narendra to quash the case filed by the ACB. It also ordered daily panchanama of the investigations being made by the ACB officials in the Sangam Dairy premises. The petitioners complained that the investigating police officials were passing over crucial information of Sangam to private persons.