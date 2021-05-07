Anasuya’s Thank You Brother Movie Review:

Anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has done an interesting set of films in her career and is quite selective. She played the lead role in Thank You Brother, a content-driven film that is streaming on Aha from today. The movie is inspired from an English film ‘Elevator Baby’ and is directed by Ramesh Raparthi. Viraj Ashwin played the other lead role in Thank You Brother. Here is the complete review of Thank You Brother:

Story:

Thank You Brother is the story of Priya (Anasuya Bharadwaj) who is a pregnant woman and loves her family so much. She loses her husband and one fine day, she gets stuck in an elevator along with Abhi (Viraj Ashwin) who is a spoiled brat and has enough attitude. He never respects his parents and is a womanizer. The rest of Thank You Brother is all about how he saves the life of Priya and realizes the value of relationships in life. Watch Thank You Brother to know about the complete story of the film.

Analysis:

The makers unveiled the entire story through the trailer of the film. and the entire Thank You Brother is purely predictable. The entire first half of Thank You Brother is focused on presenting Abhi and his character. The real story unfolds during the second half of the film and there are few emotional episodes that are quite impressive during the second half. Thank You Brother has shades of Gamyam directed by Krish. Some of the important episodes in Thank You Brother are rushed and they make no impact. The biggest drawback of Thank You Brother is that the film lacks emotional connect throughout.

Anasuya picks up a different role once again and she does a decent job in Thank You Brother. Viraj Ashwin fits well in the role of a spoiled brat and he performed well in the assignment. No other actor except the lead actors has enough screen space and prominence in Thank You Brother. Though the runtime for Thank You Brother is crisp, the film sounds boring, stretched for the most of the time. The entire second half of Thank You Brother happens in a lift and the film is made on a strict budget.

Thank You Brother lacks a strong emotional content and the writing too looks pale. The cinematography work of the film is good and the background score is decent. The other technical aspects of Thank You Brother are decent.

Verdict: Thank You Brother is a disappointment as the film misses the needed emotional connect. Anasuya and Viraj shine in their roles.