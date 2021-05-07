SK28: VI Anand To Direct Sundeep Kishan

Hero Sundeep Kishan has been doing back-to-back movies and he has signed his 28th film with creative director VI Anand. Rajesh Danda will produce the movie which is announced today on the occasion of Sundeep Kishan’s birthday.

This will be second film together for Sundeep Kishan and VI Anand who previously came up with the super hit movie Tiger. SK28 is tipped to be a super natural fantasy, as the poster suggests. Sundeep Kishan can be seen gearing up to enter a remote village in the announcement poster.

The filming of SK28 will begin when it’s safe.