Top-notch Team For Balakrishna, Gopichand

Director Gopichand Malineni has completed script works and is waiting for Nandamuri Balakrishna. The new film will go on floors, after Balakrishna completes Akhanda being helmed by Boyapati Srinu. Mythri Movie Makers will produce Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni film that will be made on lavish budget with high technical standards.

Like for his last film Krack, Gopichand Malineni penned an impressive script based on true incidents. He even went to 100 years old library in Vetapalem to collect some material. As per the story, the film will star two heroines. The heroines are not constrained for songs or other unnecessary stuff. Both are said to have good importance in the film.

On the flip side, producers of Mythri Movie Makers gave full freedom to Gopichand Malineni regarding selection of artists and technicians. Thus, the director is planning to rope in popular actors and top-notch technicians for the film.

Since expectations will be quite high as it is immediate project for the director after the blockbuster of Krack, Gopichand Malineni is very cautious about every aspect of the new film.