Nani’s surprising Fan Moment on the Sets

Natural Star Nani was surprised after one of his diehard fans landed on the sets of his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy. His fan wanted to click a selfie with Nani while shooting in Rajahmundry. The youngster admitted that he is a huge fan of Natural Star and his words left Nani in surprise. “If you will not click a selfie with me, I will not let the shoot happen here” told his diehard fan and Nani had to stand surprised. Impressed with his warning, Nani got a selfie with his fan.

Nani shared this special experience during his recent interview with Filmfare. The talented actor met a bunch of fans in the recent times and spent time with his fans during the breaks. The shoot of Shyam Singha Roy came to a halt and the last schedule of this big-budget project will commence once the coronavirus pandemic calms down. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and Shyam Singha Roy will release later this year.