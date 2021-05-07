Jagan defends Modi, mocks at Jharkhand CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wasted no time to take to twitter to criticise Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his latest comments against PM Modi. Mr. Jagan said that such comments against the Centre at a time of severe epidemic threat would only harm the nation as a whole. India would be weakened further if needless politics was done in the critical Coronavirus time.

Mr. Jagan Reddy responded quickly to defend the Prime Minister even before the BJP Chief Ministers of other States rose to the occasion. Hemant Soren has earlier scoffed at Modi for not doing enough work to come to the rescue of the people in the country during the dangerous epidemic period.

Mr. Jagan has been a strong secret ally for the BJP since the beginning of his party. The AP CM was also a sworn enemy of the Sonia Gandhi family considering how he was not given the Chief Minister post and how the CBI cases were filed against him in the illegal assets issue.

Since Hemant Soren was an ally of Sonia Gandhi, it was obvious that Mr. Jagan quickly countered his comments made against the PM. The Covid dangerous time has triggered a political battle between the NDA and the UPA at the national level.