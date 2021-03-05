Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a Tollywood Horror Flick

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar received critical acclaim for her performance in recent Tollywood films Krack and Naandhi. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar carried the second half of Naandhi on her shoulders. She is delighted with the love showered on her. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has signed a straight Telugu film and it is a horror thriller. Successful writer Darling Swamy will direct the movie and the first look poster along with the announcement is made today. Young actor Havish is on board as the producer. The shoot of the film starts very soon.

