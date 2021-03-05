Aakashavaani Teaser: Evokes Interest

SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya backed a small film Aakashavaani and announced to produce the project. But he backed out of the project due to various reasons. The shooting portions of Aakashavaani are completed recently and SS Rajamouli unveiled the teaser of Aakashavaani. The teaser takes you to a completely new world and the suspense is kept under wraps. Kaala Bhairava’s background score would be remembered for a long time. The visuals are fresh and the teaser evokes the needed interest.

With no notable actors except Samuthirakani, Aakashavaani seems to be a new attempt and is directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. A Padmanabha Reddy produced Aakashavaani and the film is expected to hit the theatres soon. Several renowned technicians like Sreekar Prasad, Sai Madhav Burra worked for the film. Vinay Varma, Prashant, Teja Kakumanu played other important roles in Aakashavaani