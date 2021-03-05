Suresh Babu locks one more Remake

Veteran producer Suresh Babu slowed down and is making films that are riskless. Most of his films recover their investments before release and Suresh Babu is also looking for collaborations. After remaking films like Oh Baby and Naarappa in the recent times, he is working on the remake of Drishyam 2 with his brother Venkatesh. Here comes one more news that Suresh Babu acquired the remake rights of Hindi blockbuster film Dream Girl. The bold character was essayed by Ayushmann Khurana.

Raj Tarun will reprise his role and the discussions about the project are on for some time. The project is now happening. Vijay Kumar Konda is finalized as the director and the shoot commences soon. Apart from this, Suresh Babu is keen on a couple of other remakes.