2 Exciting Offers for Women by AP CM Jagan on Women’s Day!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to provide a 10 percent discount on mobile purchases to women on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. However, the offer is only applicable to the users of the Disha app.

Jagan also instructed the officials to make the QR code of the Disha app available at 2,000 stands across the state to make maximum women avail the offer. While women are quite happy hearing the news, he also ordered officials to grant special leave on Women’s Day to the women working in the police department. Two women constables from every wing will be facilitated for their achievements on the same day.

Jagan has also confirmed that women government employees will get five casual leaves and non-gazetted women employees will get Rs 5 lakh. He also ordered the officials to create awareness among women through short film festivals on the Disha app.