Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in NBK’s Next?

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar created a splash with her powerful performance in films like Naandhi and Krack. Her performance is widely appreciated and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is looking forward for more and more Telugu movies. The latest update is that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in for a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film that will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to essay one more powerful role in this action entertainer and her role is kept under wraps.

Gopichand Malineni penned Jayamma in Krack for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and she delivered her best. The pre-production work of this untitled film is in the final stages and the shoot commences in August. An official announcement of the film was made yesterday and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.