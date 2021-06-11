Huzurabad bypolls: Dubbak formula vs Nagarjunasagar formula

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has begun its preparations for the Huzurabad byelections. The party feels that though Etela Rajender is yet to join the party, the BJP should start the ground work immediately. The BJP feels that it has to implement the Dubbak strategy and not Nagarjunasagar strategy.

In Dubbak, the party began the spade work in the constituency soon after the death of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Raghunandan Rao began meeting people and started wooing them. Even before the election notification was issued, he began his leg work and had covered the whole constituency. In Nagarjunasagar, the party was undecided about the candidate and waited for the TRS and the Congress to announce their candidate. A lot of time was lost in waiting for Jana Reddy or his son Raghuveer to join the party.

Also in Dubbak, BJP leaders adopted a carpet-bombing strategy and one popular leader after another toured the constituency and addressed public meetings. In Nagarjunasagar, fewer leaders campaigned and the fight was half-hearted. Though there was some initial dissidence in Dubbak, the party leadership had put its weight behind Raghunandan Rao. In case of Nagarjunasagar, dissidence and non-cooperation were too conspicuous to be ignored.

The BJP wants to follow the Dubbak model for Huzurabad. Party affairs incharge Tarun Chugh has held a meeting with key party leaders on Thursday and directed them to regularly visit Huzurabad one after another and hold meetings regularly. He also told them to organise party workers meetings on a regular basis. Key leaders were told to undertake an outreach programme in Huzurabad constituency.

The party feels that Dubbak formula will help defeat the ruling TRS. The party feels that the contest would be very keen and that the TRS will marshal all its resources to win Huzurabad. The BJP too should strain its every nerve to wrest Huzurabad, Chugh told the party leaders.