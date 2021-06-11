Allu Arjun’s 21st film is Icon

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is working on the first installment of Pushpa that is directed by Sukumar. The top director wanted to take a long break before he commences the shoot of Pushpa 2 and Allu Arjun wanted to complete one more film in this while. Bunny is in talks with various directors for his 21st project and he is said to have given his nod for Icon which was is in discussion stages for a while. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu will direct this project.

An official announcement would be made once the pandemic calms down. The details about the cast, crew and the production house will be announced by Allu Arjun soon. Allu Arjun will complete Icon and will start the shoot of Pushpa 2.