Balakrishna confirms Mokshagna’s Debut

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated his 61st birthday in a grand manner and the big announcement about his next film directed by Gopichand Malineni was made official. Nandamuri fans have been eagerly waiting for the debut of Mokshagna, the successor of Balakrishna. The veteran actor confirmed that he will make his debut with the sequel of Aditya 369 and the project will start rolling soon. Balakrishna also confirmed that he would play an important role in the sequel and they would be not be playing father and son in the film.

“Me and my son Mokshagna will be playing the lead roles in Aditya 369 sequel. We will not be seen as father and son in the film. I myself penned the script of the film. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Satyanand worked on the final script. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao will direct the film or he wants me to direct the film. The script of the film shaped out very well and an announcement would be made soon” told Balakrishna. Mokshagna’s debut may take place next year. Balakrishna for now is focused on Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu.