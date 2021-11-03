Varun sets the benchmark high with his transformation

A fresh set of photographs of the actor has become viral on social media and serves as an energetic prelude to his upcoming movie Ghani.

The stills show the complete transformation Varun has undergone for the movie. The actor has sure set a new benchmark for those acting in movies of this genre. His look and transformation have become a rage among his fans, especially women.

Ghani is a sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind.

The makers are getting ready to release the film in a grand manner on December 3. With expectations rising, makers say Ghani will be a mass masala treat for everyone.

Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra.