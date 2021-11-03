TPCC meet ends up without discussing Huzurabad debacle

As usual, the TPCC’s post-mortem session on the Huzurabad debacle ended up as a fiasco. The senior leaders, who met at the Gandhi Bhavan failed to discuss the humiliating defeat in detail. Instead, it ended up passing the buck.

The party met on Wednesday, but the leaders seemed disinterested in discussing the party’s shameful surrender in Huzurabad. The party that had polled 61141 votes in 2018 assembly elections had to remain content with a mere 3012 votes. This is the worst ever performance of the Congress Party anywhere in Telangana. In fact, this performance is worse than the Badvel bypoll performance, where the Congress could get as many as 6000 votes.

Senior leader Jana Reddy was present in the review meeting for a brief period and then left the venue. He told the waiting media persons that he had attended only to escape criticism of skipping the meeting. He told them that he has merely given his attendance at the meeting. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who made a huge issue of the Congress failure on Tuesday, skipped the meeting. Another senior leader Turpu Jagga Reddy too came to the meeting very late and did not raise any issue.

Another veteran VH sought to know how many of the star campaigners had actually campaigned in Huzurabad. He said that most of the star campaigners did not even bother to visit Huzurabad. Such being the case, how the Congress would win in Huzurabad, he asked. At the end of the meeting, party affairs incharge Manickam Tagore said action would be taken against those who made adverse comments against the party leadership after the defeat. Thus ended the meeting without deciding on anything.