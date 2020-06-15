Varun Tej back to boxing mode

Mega Prince Varun Tej was trained rigorously for six months to get a ripped look of a boxer. He started shooting for his next film in Vizag which is a sports drama. When things are going fine, coronavirus outbreak changed the life of mankind. Everyone had to restrict themselves in their houses because of lockdown. Though Varun continued on a strict diet for some time, days passed and he started relaxing slowly.

He gained weight and promised the makers that he would lose weight before the shoot reinstates. Now after a long break, Varun Tej is hitting the gym on a regular basis and is on a strict diet. Varun Tej is also getting trained in the boxing ring for the movie. He is spending hours in the gym to return back to the boxing look. The shoot of this untitled film may start from August as per the update and will be completed in quick schedules. Kiran Korrapati is the director and Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are the producers.