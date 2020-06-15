Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju shelved?

King Nagarjuna tasted his biggest hit with Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film collected a theatrical share close to Rs 50 crores in its final run. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala made his directorial debut with this rural romantic drama. Soon after the super success of this film, there were speculations that the film has a sequel titled Bangarraju. In this while, Nag asked Kalyan to direct Naga Chaitanya and their combo film Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam ended up as a decent hit.

Kalyan went on to direct Ravi Teja’s Nela Ticket after which he started working on the script of Bangarraju. It has been almost over a year and a half, but Nag is yet to reveal his decision on the film. Nag suggested several changes for the script and Kalyan Krishna worked on the changes. Now the script of Bangarraju is ready but there is no clarity from Nag. The veteran actor recently gave his nod for Praveen Sattaru and Kalyan Krishna is now a puzzled man.

There are talks that Nag is not impressed with the script of Bangarraju even after Kalyan making all the needed changes. Nag is not ready to take a risk with Bangarraju at this time in his career. With nothing much to do, Kalyan Krishna will have to work on another script and approach one more actor instead of waiting for Nag.