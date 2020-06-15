Nizamabad Urban MLA tested positive for corona virus

In a worrying development, another TRS MLA was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta was tested positive for coronavirus. He is the third TRS legislator to have contracted the virus. Last week, two MLAs including Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Jangoan legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy tested positive for coronavirus. The two MLAs were admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The Nizamabad Urban MLA had recently attended a meeting in Nizamabad where a large number of local party leaders, including Bajireddy Govardhan participated.

Bajireddy Govardhan was discharged from the hospital and was asked to remain in home quarantine while his MLA wife was tested negative. All the other members of the family are now in home quarantine.

Earlier, TRS Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and his wife Padmalata Reddy too were tested positive for the virus. Further, Muthireddy’s driver, gunman and cook too were tested positive for Covid-19. All the four are in quarantine. Muthireddy was the first big political figure in the TRS to have contracted the virus in Telangana.