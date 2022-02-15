Varun Tej and Sharwanand heading for a Clash

With the AP government continuing 50 percent occupancy rule in the state and with no announcement about the revision of the ticket pricing GO, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak stands postponed and the film releases in summer now. Varun Tej’s Ghani is now announced for February 25th release across the globe. The makers made an official announcement about the same. Sharwanand is done with the shoot of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu and the makers too confirmed that the film will release on February 25th.

With ample number of screens available, both Ghani and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will have a comfortable theatrical release and both these films are carrying good buzz. Ghani is a sports drama directed by Kiran Korrapati and Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady. Siddhu Mudda and Allu Bobby bankrolled the project. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is a family entertainer directed by Kishore Tirumala and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and DSP composed the music. With Bheemla Nayak pushed, two young actors are testing their luck on February 25th.