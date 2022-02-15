Trivikram’s changes for Sree Leela

Telugu NRI girl Sree Leela made an impressive debut as the lead actress in Pelli SandaD. The performance, screen presence and the dance moves of Sree Leela impressed the audience big time. The film which opened with mixed word of mouth has been declared as a hit in its final run. Sree Leela is rushed with offers and she is busy with almost 5 films currently. The actress is also demanding a fat paycheque for her upcoming projects. There are speculations that Trivikram Srinivas picked up Sree Leela for the second heroine’s role in Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project.

Sree Leela was not convinced with the screentime and role narrated to her. Trivikram now increased the span of her role and also included a song for the young beauty. The actress is now pretty confident of making an impact with the small role. The shoot of this untitled film commences in April and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the film releases next year.