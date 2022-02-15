AP Cabinet rejig: Anantapur YSRCP leaders camp in Tadepalli for minister’s post

Cabinet rejig is the buzzword in Andhra Pradesh these days. The aspirants are trying to pull all the levers and use all their lobbying skills to enter the YS Jagan cabinet. Many are camping in Tadepalli to win Jagan’s confidence, while others are flaunting their caste strength to ask for a minister’s post. The fight is more intense in the all-important Anantapur district.

The YSRCP has 12 MLAs and 3 MLCs from the district. Currently, Kuruba BC leader Sankaraarayana of Penukonda is the minister. Sources say he could be replaced. Among the many aspirants is senior leader Ananta Venkatrami Reddy. Ananta is a senior leader and was expected to become a minister in 2019 itself. However, caste equations went against him.

Similarly, senior leader, Rapthadu MLA and YS Jagan confidant Thopudurthi Prash Reddy is also lobbying intensely for a ministerial position. Similarly, Kalyandurg MLA Usha Sricharan, a Kurba, is hoping that she would be given a chance in place of Sankara Narayana. Another BC leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy Is also hoping that his BC status would help him in becoming a minister.

The district has one SC MLA in Jonnalagadda Padmavathi of Singanamala. He is hoping to become a minister as she is the only SC in the district. Hindupur’s defeated MLA candidate and minority MLC Iqbal Ahmed is also lobbying intensely and is using his minority card. Insiders say, Anantapur might have two ministers this time – one a Reddy and the other from SC, BC and minority category.