KCR keeps Congress confused over praise of Rahul Gandhi

Till a few months ago, KCR called Rahul Gandhi the biggest buffoon. But today, he is all sympathy and support for Rahul Gandhi in the wake of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments on Rahul’s parentage. Why this change of stance and how will this impact Telangana politics? These are the hotly debated questions in Telangana politics these days.

KCR’s sudden activism has left the Telangana Congress Party thoroughly confused. It was only after KCR took up the issue, that the Congress decided to lodge a complaint against the Assam CM in all the thanas of the state. The Congress is still trying to fathom the inner meaning and the actual plan of the TRS.

This support from KCR is actually damaging the Congress Party. Many Congress leaders feel that by these statements, KCR is trying to send signals that the TRS and the Congress are friendly. This will only help the BJP. Only BJP would be seen as a credible opposition to the TRS and the Congress credentials would be seen as doubtful. This would affect the Congress chances in 2023, when the Assembly elections are held.

The Congress thinking heads feel that after hitting the Congress chances in 2023 assembly elections, KCR will have no use for Rahul Gandhi and might junk him in 2024 lok sabha elections. Thus, the Congress will end up losing both ways, the party’s thinking heads feel. They know what’s hitting them, but do not know how to deflect the attack.