Ram Charan resumes Shankar’s Film

Ram Charan and Shankar are working on a pan-Indian project and the film completed two schedules. The next schedule of the film resumed in Rajahmundry yesterday and Ram Charan will join the sets of the film from today. The actor reached Rajahmundry last evening and he will join the sets of the film from today. The schedule will continue for 20 days and some crucial flashback episodes will be shot in this schedule.

Ram Charan plays an IAS officer in the film and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Tamil actor SJ Suryah is expected to play the lead antagonist in this action entertainer that also has a strong social message. Jayaram, Srikanth, Sunil and Anjali will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is producing this pan-Indian film and the makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2023.