Dil Raju mounting pressure on Bheemla Nayak makers

There is a lot of confusion around the makers of Bheemla Nayak. The film may hit the screens on February 25th if the 100 percent occupancy is granted in the theatres of AP. The government of Andhra Pradesh too is yet to revise the ticket pricing GO in AP. Top producer Dil Raju acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Bheemla Nayak for a fancy price. He is mounting pressure on the makers of Bheemla Nayak to release the film on February 25th.

Dil Raju is distributing biggies like Radhe Shyam, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in summer. With a lot of biggies lined up in summer, Dil Raju wants Bheemla Nayak to release in February so that the summer lineup will not be impacted. With the 100 percent occupancy not announced, Bheemla Nayak may not hit the screens considering the distributors of AP. Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar Chandra, the film has Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is carrying huge expectations.