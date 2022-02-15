Will angry KCR not invite Jeeyar Swami to Yadadri consecration?

Will KCR invite Jeeyar Swami to the consecration of the Yadadri temple? After the snub he received at the unveiling of the Sri Ramanuja idol at Muchintal in Jeeyar Swami’s ashram, KCR is said to be seething with rage. He is upset that Jeear Swami did not include his name in the memorial plaque and is angry at the Swami praising PM Narendra Modi to the skies.

An upset KCR did not visit the ashram after the inaugural day. Even when President Ramnath Kovind visited the ashram, KCR was absent. He was expected to visit the ashram on February 14 and the organisers waited till late in the evening for KCR. But, KCR chose to skip the event. Anxious and worried, the organisers postponed the last ritual – the Santhi Kalyanam – to February 19 and are said to be trying to bring around KCR.

Meanwhile, KCR is believed to have told his close confidants that Jeeyar Swami should not be invited to the Yadadri consecration. Interestingly, it was at Jeeyar Swami’s behest that the Yadagiri temple was renamed Yadadri and the whole exercise of renovation was taken up. KCR consulted the swami at every stage. But now, changed relations could cast a shadow on the Yadadri temple consecretation.

KCR is said to be very upset with both Jeeyar Swam and Jupalli Rameswara Rao for turning the Muchinchal celebrations into a BJP event. The TRS has completely stayed away from the event. KTR or any other minister did not attend the programme. KCR did not pay a visit to the ashram after Modi’s visit.