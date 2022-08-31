Varun Tej in talks for one more Project?

Mega Prince Varun Tej is on a break and he is not in a hurry. An official announcement about his next film in the direction of Praveen Sattaru was made but the shoot is yet to start. There are lot of speculations about the project. As per the latest speculation, Varun Tej is in talks for one more project. Gireesaaya who directed Vaisshnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga narrated a script to Varun Teja and the Mega actor was impressed. But he will take a call on this project only after the release of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Gireesaaya is committed for BVSN Prasad for one more project and if all goes well, Varun Tej and Gireesaaya project will be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad. It is unclear if Varun Tej starts Praveen Sattaru’s project or Gireesaaya’s film for now. He is also in talks with Sony Pictures India for a pan-Indian film that will be launched this year.