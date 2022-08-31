Sai Tej’s Emotional words about his Accident

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej met with a brutal accident and he recovered well. The actor spent days in the hospital and it took months for the star actor to recover completely. He lost the control of his bike because of the sand on the road and the actor survived as he was wearing a helmet. During the pre-release event of Vaisshnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, Sai Tej recalled about the accident. He turned emotional and urged everyone to wear a helmet when they are traveling on a bike.

“I met with a bike accident in September 2021. I could not respond to my brother when I was on the hospital bed. I lost the control of the bike because of the sand on the road. I survived because I was wearing a helmet when the accident took place. I request everyone to wear a helmet when they are riding a bike” told Sai Tej. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga directed by Gireesaaya is hitting the screens this Friday. Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma are the lead actors. BVSN Prasad is the producer. Sai Tej and Varun Tej attended the pre-release event as Special Guests.