Varun Tej’s Boxing Drama Updates

Mega Prince Varun Tej is on a break from the past few months. He is transforming himself to fit well in the role of a boxer and is intensely trained for the assignment. He is currently in Mumbai getting trained under the supervision of boxing experts. The regular shoot is initially planned to commence from February but the makers have pushed the schedules as Varun needs some more time to turn perfect in the sport.

Kiran Korrapati is making his directorial debut with this film and the regular shoot will now commence from March. The leading lady is yet to be announced and Thaman is on board to compose the music. Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda are the producers. Varun Tej is also holding talks with Surendar Reddy and the project starts once Varun wraps up this boxing drama.