Is JD Laxminarayana joining BJP?

CBI former Joint Director Laxminarayana has not yet announced his future political plans. After resigning from the Jana Sena, he is keeping everyone guessing. However, he is asserting that he will continue in politics since it is the best way to do public service. During his public interactions these days, Laxminarayana is praising the BJP and Modi Circar on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Central budget, etc. Especially, JD’s statements on CAA is raising doubts whether he is moving closer to the BJP.

It’s well known that the Central Government is on a massive information campaign to remove fears among the people on the National Population Register. JD says that nobody has to fear as this register gets bare details of citizens which is crucial for internal security of the country.

JD used to participate in the RSS events in the past. He has links with the BJP leaders. Now, rumours are spreading that it is only a matter of time for JD to join the BJP.