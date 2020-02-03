Rashmika to romance Suriya?

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is a sensation in Telugu cinema. With back to back hits, the actress is lined up with several Telugu projects. She is even playing the female lead in Karthi’s upcoming movie Sultan and the film is under shoot. As per the update, Rashmika is now in talks to romance Suriya in his upcoming film. Suriya is teaming up with Hari for an action entertainer.

The project rolls later this year and the makers are in talks with Rashmika. Though Malavika Mohanan was considered initially, Rashmika seems to be the frontrunner for the project. Suriya is busy with Soorarai Pottru which will release in April. Rashmika is all set to join the shoot of Allu Arjun’s film this month which will be directed by Sukumar.