AP MPs unable to bring pressure on Centre?

The BJP Government at the Centre is giving enough indications to AP voters on the serious repercussions of electing regional parties. In 2019, BJP could not win a single MP in the state. The YCP won 22 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha constituencies but yet the AP ruling party is not able to bring pressure on the Modi government for justice to the state. Are the YCP MPs totally ignored in Delhi power corridors?

Narsapur MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is closer to BJP Union Ministers than to his YCP fellow MPs. At their individual levels, the AP MPs got more or less good understanding with the Modi-Shah duo. Still, when it comes to AP projects, the BJP is not caring to give any funds. Political analysts say that the BJP is apparently taking political advantage out of the too many odds against CM Jagan Reddy, Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

Especially, Jagan CBI multi-crore illegal assets cases have given ultimate edge to BJP. Neither Jagan nor his MPs could openly fight against the Central injustice to Andhra. At the same time, Jagan oppression forced Naidu and Pawan to save themselves. As a whole, overall leadership crisis left AP MPs ineffective and helpless at the national level.