VD, Sam’s Kushi Gets Release Date

Tollywood dynamic actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are coming together for Kushi that is gearing up for its theatrical release. The makers have now announced that the film is up for release on the 1st of September.

A new poster with the 1st September release date has been imprinted on it. Now that the release date is announced, the promotional material might be unveiled starting very soon.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it is billed to be a proper love drama with Vijay and Samantha in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a grand scale.

The shooting is going on at a brisk pace now. Given the star value of the lead pair of Vijay and Sam, there is good anticipation on Kushi. The film is getting a release in multiple languages on the 1st of September, as announced today.