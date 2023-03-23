Lahari And Chai Bisket’s Mem Famous!

Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films introduced Shanmukha Prasanth as a director with their maiden collaborative project Writer Padmabhushan which was a runaway hit. They now introduce Sumanth Prabhas as a director with their Production No 2.

The makers announced Mem Famous! as the title of the movie, besides releasing the first-look poster. While Sumanth Prabhas who also plays the lead role is seen riding the tractor, his batch of friends is seen terrified, because of his rash driving. As the poster suggests, Mem Famous! will be an out-and-out entertainer set in a village backdrop.

They started the promotions on Ugadi by releasing this captivating first-look poster. Kalyan Nayak who was one of the music directors of the music directors of Writer Padmabhushan is the composer for this new movie as well.

Mem Famous! is in the final stages of production and the post-production works are also happening simultaneously. The makers have also announced to release the movie on June 2nd.