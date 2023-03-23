Nani hikes his fee again

Natural Star Nani is yet to score a solid hit in his career. His last film Shyam Singha Roy did decent business. Thanks to the non-theatrical rights of his films, all the makers of the recent films of Nani made decent profits. Nani is done with Dasara and the actor charged Rs 15 crores for the film. He is currently shooting for an untitled romantic entertainer in the direction of a debutant. The film is made on a strict budget and the shooting portions will be wrapped up in quick schedules.

Nani has hiked his fee once again and he is taking Rs 22 crores home for the film. The makers would still make profits before the release as the film is planned on a tight budget. Wyra Creations are the producers. Mrunal Thakur plays the leading lady in this romantic entertainer. Nani sports a new look and the film will release this year. Soon after this, Nani will once again work with Vivek Athreya and the film will be announced soon.