Nithiin to take up three Films

Young actor Nithiin is currently shooting for Vakkantham Vamsi’s action entertainer and the shoot concludes soon. Nithiin has signed two new projects and one among them is announced yesterday. Venky Kudumula directs the film and Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu impressed Nithiin recently and the film is titled MCA2. Dil Raju will produce this film.

Nithiin is in plans to shoot for both these new films simultaneously. The shoots will start soon and Nithiin is also in plans to complete the shoots of both these projects this year. Nithiin aims to complete three films this year and he will have to work without breaks. The actor is also in talks for new projects and they will be announced soon.