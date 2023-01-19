Veera Simha Reddy First Week Worldwide Collections – Biggest For NBK

Veera Simha Reddy First Week Worldwide Collections
Veera Simha Reddy First Week Worldwide Collections

Veera Simha Reddy has a good first week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 65.7 Cr. This is the biggest first week for NBK beating Akhanda 53 Cr. After the Sankranti festivities, the film dropped on the 7th day. It collected just 2.5 Cr Share from the Telugu States on the 7th day. It will see further decline today and the breakeven depends on how the film fares in the second week. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 75 Cr.

AreaFirst Week Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam15.64 Cr15 Cr (own)
Ceeded13.35 Cr13 Cr
UA 6.25 Cr
Guntur5.64 Cr
East4.92 Cr
Krishna4.21 Cr
West3.67 Cr
Nellore2.27 Cr
AP/TS55.95 Cr35 Cr ratio
ROI4.10 Cr6 Cr
OS5.65 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide65.70 Cr
Pre Business75 Cr75 Cr

