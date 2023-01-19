Rajamouli confirms international collaboration for his next

Lately, Rajamouli has expressed his desire over working for a Hollywood production house. This is turning out to be true after RRR made headlines. Rajamouli has signed a deal with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) which is promoting RRR across the international platforms. CAA is assisting him to meet some people and also assisting him through his Hollywood vision. The director has been meeting renowned Hollywood directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg at the award ceremony event in the US. RRR gained the world’s attention after Naatu Naatu won the 80th Golden Globes award.

For now, Rajamouli is trying to figure out what to do and how to do it. But before going to Hollywood, Rajamouli will finish his film with Mahesh Babu, which is in pending for 10 years and the film is tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is said to be an action-adventure and Rajamouli has started working on the script of SSMB29. The shoot starts later this year and it would be made on a lavish scale. The film will be produced by KL Narayana in association with a Hollywood studio.