Vamshi Paidipally responds on Vaarasudu trolls

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s Vaarasudu is a family entertainer released for this Sankranti season competing with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy in Telugu. The film got negative reviews in Telugu but in Tamil, Varisu is running strong and competing with Ajith’s Thunivu. A section of netizens started trolls on Vaarasudu by calling it a TV serial. Rather than the film, the trolls and criticism of the film have gathered much attention.

In his latest interview, Vamshi Paidipally responded to the trolls. He asked how people can call Vaarasudu a serial without realising the hard work behind making a film. He also took support of TV serials and asked netizens not to degrade TV Serials as that is also creative work. He added, serials engage many uncles and old-aged in the evenings and if you are letting it down then you are putting down yourself. Varisu is a family entertainer that has a bunch of actors. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman scored the music.