Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Varun Tej’s action in Praveen Sattaru directorial

Advertisement

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been one actor who has experimented with the kind of roles and films he picks, from the very beginning of his career. While doing commercial films, the actor also took up roles that challenged him as an actor.

Varun Tej is currently working with director Praveen Sattaru and the shoot started last year in October. Today the actor celebrating his birthday and the makers of VT 12 surprised the audience with striking motion poster glimpse.

In the motion poster, a gang of masked men tries to enter what appears to be a palace and Varun Tej stopping them. The audience was intrigued by bombings, car explosions, and a slew of guns. Varun Tej is seen killing it with his macho swagger in the motion poster. The stylish background score by Mickey J Meyer is impressive.

Makers also revealed the title at the end of the glimpse. Director Praveen Sattaru typically chooses hefty titles, but he always chooses one that fits the film’s theme. Now for this film he chose the title “Gandeevadhari Arjuna”

The motion poster suggests that it will be another slick and stylish action thriller from the National Award-winning director. The film is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu under SVCC banner. Music of the film is by Mickey J Meyer. More details about cast and crew will be announced soon.

Attachments area