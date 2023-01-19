Samantha’s pan-Indian promotions

Top actress Samantha turned sick and is suffering from Myositis. At the time when the actress is rushed with several pan-Indian projects, the actress was forced to take a break due to her health. Her last film Yashoda ended up as decent though Samantha could not allocate much time for the promotions. Her next film Shaakuntalam is releasing on February 17th across the globe in all the Indian languages. Samantha sounded super confident on the film during the trailer release. The film is made on a massive budget.

Samantha is now all set to promote the film in all the languages before the release. Four events are planned in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages in the next few weeks. Samantha will be present for these events and she would promote the film. A number of interviews will be recorded and aired before the release. Shaakuntalam is a periodic drama directed by Gunasekhar and the film has Samantha, Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Gunasekhar directed and produced this big-budget attempt. Top producer Dil Raju is presenting and distributing Shaakuntalam all over.