Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Closing Collections – Success

Veera Simha Reddy has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 75.7 Cr. The film is a success at the box office and it is the second consecutive success for the hero after Akhanda. Also, the film is now the highest earner for the hero in terms of distributor share though the gross numbers are still behind Akhanda. It has been a very long time since NBK has seen consecutive success.

AreaClosing Collections11 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide CollectionsFirst 5 days collectionsFirst 4 days collectionsDay 1 ap/ts collectionsVeera Simha Reddy Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam16.80 Cr (incl GST)
16.50 Cr (incl GST)15.64 Cr14.10 Cr12.50 Cr5.95 Cr15 Cr (own)
Ceeded15 Cr14.30 Cr13.35 Cr11.10 Cr9.50 Cr5 Cr13 Cr
UA 9 Cr (incl GST)8.45 Cr (incl GST)7.35 Cr5.07 Cr4.32 Cr2.50 Cr
Guntur6.90 Cr (incl GST)5.95 Cr5.64 Cr5.17 Cr4.69 Cr3.39 Cr
East 5.75 Cr 5.47 Cr4.92 Cr3.91 Cr3.30 Cr1.75 Cr
West4.30 Cr4.07 Cr 3.67 Cr3.11 Cr2.77 Cr2.04 Cr
Krishna4.75 Cr (incl GST)4.58 Cr (incl GST)4.21 Cr3.50 Cr2.95 Cr1.65 Cr
Nellore3 Cr (incl GST)
2.92 Cr (incl GST)2.67 Cr2.02 Cr1.82 Cr1.18 Cr
AP/TS65.50 Cr62.24 Cr57.45 Cr47.98 Cr41.85 Cr23.46 Cr35 Cr ratio
ROI4.55 Cr
4.50 Cr4.10 Cr3.50 Cr3.15 Cr6 Cr
OS5.85 Cr5.85 Cr5.65 Cr5.60 Cr5.50 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide75.90 Cr (69.95 Cr Excl GST)72.59 Cr (67.7 Cr Excl GST)67.20 Cr57.08 Cr50.5 Cr
Pre Business75 Cr (Excl GST)75 Cr (Excl GST)75 Cr75 Cr75 Cr63 Cr75 Cr

