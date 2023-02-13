Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Closing Collections – Success

Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Closing Collections

Veera Simha Reddy has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 75.7 Cr. The film is a success at the box office and it is the second consecutive success for the hero after Akhanda. Also, the film is now the highest earner for the hero in terms of distributor share though the gross numbers are still behind Akhanda. It has been a very long time since NBK has seen consecutive success.

Area Closing Collections 11 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections First 5 days collections First 4 days collections Day 1 ap/ts collections Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 16.80 Cr (incl GST)

16.50 Cr (incl GST) 15.64 Cr 14.10 Cr 12.50 Cr 5.95 Cr 15 Cr (own) Ceeded 15 Cr 14.30 Cr 13.35 Cr 11.10 Cr 9.50 Cr 5 Cr 13 Cr UA 9 Cr (incl GST) 8.45 Cr (incl GST) 7.35 Cr 5.07 Cr 4.32 Cr 2.50 Cr Guntur 6.90 Cr (incl GST) 5.95 Cr 5.64 Cr 5.17 Cr 4.69 Cr 3.39 Cr East 5.75 Cr 5.47 Cr 4.92 Cr 3.91 Cr 3.30 Cr 1.75 Cr West 4.30 Cr 4.07 Cr 3.67 Cr 3.11 Cr 2.77 Cr 2.04 Cr Krishna 4.75 Cr (incl GST) 4.58 Cr (incl GST) 4.21 Cr 3.50 Cr 2.95 Cr 1.65 Cr Nellore 3 Cr (incl GST)

2.92 Cr (incl GST) 2.67 Cr 2.02 Cr 1.82 Cr 1.18 Cr AP/TS 65.50 Cr 62.24 Cr 57.45 Cr 47.98 Cr 41.85 Cr 23.46 Cr 35 Cr ratio ROI 4.55 Cr

4.50 Cr 4.10 Cr 3.50 Cr 3.15 Cr 6 Cr OS 5.85 Cr 5.85 Cr 5.65 Cr 5.60 Cr 5.50 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide 75.90 Cr (69.95 Cr Excl GST) 72.59 Cr (67.7 Cr Excl GST) 67.20 Cr 57.08 Cr 50.5 Cr Pre Business 75 Cr (Excl GST) 75 Cr (Excl GST) 75 Cr 75 Cr 75 Cr 63 Cr 75 Cr