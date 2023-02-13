Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Closing Collections – Success

Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Closing Collections
Veera Simha Reddy has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 75.7 Cr. The film is a success at the box office and it is the second consecutive success for the hero after Akhanda. Also, the film is now the highest earner for the hero in terms of distributor share though the gross numbers are still behind Akhanda. It has been a very long time since NBK has seen consecutive success.
|Area
|Closing Collections
|11 days Worldwide Collections
|First Week Worldwide Collections
|First 5 days collections
|First 4 days collections
|Day 1 ap/ts collections
|Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|16.80 Cr (incl GST)
|16.50 Cr (incl GST)
|15.64 Cr
|14.10 Cr
|12.50 Cr
|5.95 Cr
|15 Cr (own)
|Ceeded
|15 Cr
|14.30 Cr
|13.35 Cr
|11.10 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|5 Cr
|13 Cr
|UA
|9 Cr (incl GST)
|8.45 Cr (incl GST)
|7.35 Cr
|5.07 Cr
|4.32 Cr
|2.50 Cr
|Guntur
|6.90 Cr (incl GST)
|5.95 Cr
|5.64 Cr
|5.17 Cr
|4.69 Cr
|3.39 Cr
|East
|5.75 Cr
|5.47 Cr
|4.92 Cr
|3.91 Cr
|3.30 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|West
|4.30 Cr
|4.07 Cr
|3.67 Cr
|3.11 Cr
|2.77 Cr
|2.04 Cr
|Krishna
|4.75 Cr (incl GST)
|4.58 Cr (incl GST)
|4.21 Cr
|3.50 Cr
|2.95 Cr
|1.65 Cr
|Nellore
|3 Cr (incl GST)
|2.92 Cr (incl GST)
|2.67 Cr
|2.02 Cr
|1.82 Cr
|1.18 Cr
|AP/TS
|65.50 Cr
|62.24 Cr
|57.45 Cr
|47.98 Cr
|41.85 Cr
|23.46 Cr
|35 Cr ratio
|ROI
|4.55 Cr
|4.50 Cr
|4.10 Cr
|3.50 Cr
|3.15 Cr
|6 Cr
|OS
|5.85 Cr
|5.85 Cr
|5.65 Cr
|5.60 Cr
|5.50 Cr
|6 Cr
|Worldwide
|75.90 Cr (69.95 Cr Excl GST)
|72.59 Cr (67.7 Cr Excl GST)
|67.20 Cr
|57.08 Cr
|50.5 Cr
|Pre Business
|75 Cr (Excl GST)
|75 Cr (Excl GST)
|75 Cr
|75 Cr
|75 Cr
|63 Cr
|75 Cr