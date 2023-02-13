Buzz : Allu Arjun in SRK’s Jawan

Allu Arjun is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan film. This will be the first straight Hindi film for Allu Arjun. The star actor has a blockbuster with Pushpa in Bollywood, but it is not a straight Hindi film. Jawan will be the debut film for Allu Arjun. Atlee approached Allu Arjun and explained his role. The makers are expecting positive response from the stylish star. He will be seen in a cameo.

Jawan director Atlee has already dumped a huge star cast for the film and Allu Arjun’s special appearance will be a boost for the film in the south. As per sources, Thalapathy Vijay also will also be seen in a special cameo role in Jawan. Following the huge expectations of Pathaan, SRK’s Jawan is carrying a huge buzz. Nayanthara, Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the lead roles.