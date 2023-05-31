Venkatesh finally responds to Rana Naidu Controversy

Victory Venkatesh made his debut into the digital space with a Netflix-backed web series Rana Naidu. For the first time, Venkatesh has been seen in a project with adult content and cuss words. Though Rana Naidu was one of the most viewed shows on Netflix, Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati were trolled and criticized. Venkatesh has been shooting for his next and is unavailable for media from the past few months. During his recent interaction, Venkatesh finally responded about the controversy of Rana Naidu.

“I am happy with the response of Rana Naidu. I have been trying new always. I will check if changes can be made for the second season of Rana Naidu. It is not possible to impress everyone. We have to keep going” told Venkatesh. The actor will resume the shoot of Saindhav in June and the film is announced for December 2023 release. Sailesh is the director of this action thriller. Venkatesh is yet to announce his next film and he will commence the shoot of Rana Naidu second season this year.