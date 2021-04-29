Venkatesh-starrer ‘Narappa’ release postponed

Actor Venkatesh shared an Instagram post on Thursday to inform fans that his upcoming Telugu film “Narappa” has been postponed owing to the Covid pandemic. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14.

“‘Narappa’ is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However ,we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience,the theatrical release of the film has been postponed,” Venkatesh wrote on Instagram.

“We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right… Until then, be safe take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together. Please mask up, STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE #NarappaPostponed,” he added.

“Narappa” is the Telugu remake of Dhanush ‘s National Award-winning Tamil hit, “Asuran”.