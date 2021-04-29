Balayya’s Akhanda teaser clocks a new Record

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next outing Akhanda generated enough buzz through the BB3 Roar and the teaser. Both the looks of Balakrishna are unveiled through these short teasers. The recently released Akhanda Title roar is a smashing hit and it clocked 50 million views which is sensational. The blockbuster combination kept sky high expectations on the film after the teasers are out. Balayya’s look as an Aghora impressed his fans thoroughly and Boyapati Srinu proved once again that is the best one to thrill the masses.

The film is in the final stages of shoot and the makers will announce the updated release date very soon. Akhanda is an action entertainer made on a budget of Rs 60 crores and Pragya Jaiswal, Poorna are the heroines. The shoot of Akhanda came to a halt recently. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and Thaman is on board as the music composer. The film will release this year.