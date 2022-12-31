Venkatesh to make it Official

Victory Venkatesh reached his milestone of 75th film and there are lot of producers and directors holding talks for this landmark film of the veteran actor. Haarika and Hassine Creations announced long ago that Trivikram will team up with Venkatesh in this prestigious project but there is no trace about it. Directors like Shiva Nirvana, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Tharun Bhascker and others narrated scripts but Venky wasn’t impressed. HIT 2 director Sailesh Kolanu impressed Venky on the first go and the project was immediately locked. This happens to be the 75th film of Venkatesh and the movie will have its official announcement followed by a pooja ceremony.

Venkat Boyanapally’s Niharika Entertainment will bankroll this big-budget film and it is said to be the costliest one made in Venky’s career. The film will have its official launch on January 26th, 2023 and the shoot of the film will commence at a later date. The scriptwork is in the final stages and the actors are currently being finalized. A major budget is allocated for the action stunts which are the expected highlights of the film. More details to be announced officially soon.