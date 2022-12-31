Interesting update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Top director SS Rajamouli will next collaborate with Superstar Mahesh Babu and the film is a jungle adventure that will be high on action and stylish visuals. Rajamouli started working on the script and the shoot commences during the second half of 2023. We have an interesting update about the film. It is heard that the film will be made as a franchise and the film’s writer V Vijayendra Prasad confirmed the news. He said that the sequels will follow. Vijayendra Prasad also confirmed that the film is inspired by a real-life incident.

Vijayendra Prasad and his team is busy with the scriptwork of the film. Deepika Padukone is rumored to play the female lead and the film will also have a lot of Hollywood actors. The film will be shot extensively in several countries of the globe. KL Narayana will produce this film and Rajamouli is keen to collaborate with two Hollywood studios for the film. More details to be announced soon.