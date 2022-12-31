Project K from Skratch looks Interesting

Advertisement

National-award winning director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious project featuring Prabhas is titled Project K (Working Title) is under shoot. There are lot of speculations about this science fiction and there are talks that the film is based on time travel. Nag Ashwin termed it an interesting attempt and he kept everyone guessing without revealing the genre of the film. Marking the New Year, the makers released the making video of the film’s making and pre-production from the Skratch. Without revealing much, the visuals shows the team working on the concept.

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in other prominent roles in this big-budget film. Nag Ashwin hinted of an international release for the film. He spent close to two years on the script and the shooting formalities are expected to be completed in 2023. The film is expected to have a release during Sankranthi 2023. Prabhas is currently shooting for Project K in Hyderabad.