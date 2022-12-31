Watch: Intense Making Of Veera Simha Reddy

Advertisement

As Sankranthi is fast approaching, the makers of big-ticket movies opted for aggressive promotions to have an upper hand and take the best advantage of the festival holidays.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is one of the biggest attractions for the festivals and the trailer will be unveiled on January 6th in Ongole.

The film’s making video has been unveiled and it showed grand sets, Balakrishna’s ferocious transformation, and Gopichand Malineni’s intense taking.

Curiously, the video also showed the special guests- Nandamuri Mokshagna, Brahmani, and Tejaswini, visiting the sets.

The team seems to have a wonderful time shooting for the movie, as everyone is seen flashing beautiful smiles all over.

Music composer S Thaman created a great impact with his background score for the video.

Besides showing the making of the action part, the video also showed the visuals of song shoot on lead pair- Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan.

Mythri Movie Makers is making the movie on a high budget and the movie is scheduled for release on January 12th.